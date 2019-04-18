Spain’s battered as social media draws a blank on Sunday

SPAIN was one of the worst-affected countries by Sunday’s social media crash, which saw Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all go down at once.

Among the victims were much of the east and south-east and far north-west of England, The Netherlands, northern Belgium, central Europe, to the east of France and south-east of Germany as far as Hungary, the Istanbul and Ankara areas of Turkey, patches of southern Portugal, Egypt, Singapore, the UAE, and parts of the US.

The whole of Spain and Italy, except the south coast of the latter, were a complete social media blank from around 12.30pm mainland Spanish time (11.30 in the Canary Islands) until mid-afternoon.

Connections started to reappear at around 3pm in some areas of Spain, but all the areas were not back online until nightfall.

The Instagram news feed was not working, Facebook’s server was not responding, and it was not possible to log in, and WhatsApp users reported problems with sending and receiving messages.

Exactly a month ago, the last worldwide failure of all three social media platforms occurred. They stopped working at 10pm mainland Spain time on 13th March, and remained out of action for the longest time in their history.

Back then Facebook, the firm founded by Mark Zuckerberg, attributed the shutdown to a “change in server configuration”, and insisted it had nothing to do with a hack attack.

As yet, the reason for Sunday’s breakdown is not known.