Spain tops US for festivals’ tourism

SPAIN has, for the first time, positioned itself ahead of the United States as the second-most-popular holiday destination, among foreign tourists, to enjoy a festival or event.

A study conducted by StubHub shows that during the second quarter of this year, the preferred country for tourists, specifically for visiting a sporting or musical event, was the UK. However, Spain was a close second, pushing the US down the podium to third.

Ticket sales website StubHub, owned by Ebay, calculated that the highest percentage of foreign tourists visiting Spain to see their favourite band or sports team were US nationals.

But because 21% of acts that foreigners come to witness actually hail from Spain, the remaining 79% of acts who come to perform in Spain appear to be drawing the biggest crowd.

Ed Sheeran and Elton John are the biggest names on the roster, attracting the biggest crowds in Barcelona and Madrid.

It seems then, that those who would rather not suffer the British weather and American prices to watch their favourite musicians and sports stars, are heading to Spain instead, spending an average of €430 per head at each event, while enjoying a side of vitamin D.