Spain not as peaceful as we’d like to believe

SPANISH citizens are losing faith in government and political institutions, according to an NGO, which claimed the country was becoming less peaceful.

The Institute for Economics and Peace’s (IEP) Global Peace Index ranked Spain 32nd, which was a drop of three places, compared with a year ago. But the country came 21st in Europe, and its overall peace level is still classed as high.

Iceland was recorded as the most peaceful country, while Afghanistan was last. Britain came 45th, which was a

five-place improvement on last year.

Overall, though it might be hard to believe, global peacefulness has improved for the first time in five years, even if the world is not as peaceful as it was a decade ago.

Steve Killelea, head of IEP, told Spanish media that economic hardship, unleashed following the 2008 recession and successive corruption scandals, had bred “disenchantment” with political institutions.

The ranking evaluates countries on such factors as

well-being, confidence in election results and corruption, as well as accepting the rights of others.

A report, released alongside the ranking, stated that the volume of Spanish people, who felt they were free to choose how to live their lives, had fallen.

Also, trust in elections was found to have fallen, along with respect for the rights of others.

But overall, global peace has improved for the first time in five years, according to the report.