Spain-Lithuania combine to smash a sex-slave ring
SPANISH National Police, along with their Lithuanian counterparts, have smashed a sex-slave ring in an operation led by the judicial authorities in both countries, in close co-operation with Eurojust and Europol.
The combination led to the arrest of two alleged organisers in Spain, and 13 alleged criminal group members in Lithuania.
At least 50 searches were carried out in both countries, with cash, drugs, counterfeit documents, weapons and ammunition seized. A car fitted with police lights was also found!
The large-scale investigation spanned two years and uncovered the activities of an organised criminal group, active in Lithuania.
Gang bosses also operated out of Malaga, on the Costa del Sol. The criminal group profited from the earnings of 118 female victims of enforced prostitution, from Ukraine, Belarus and other countries working in Lithuania.
Victims and competitors were subject to extreme violence by the gang.
The arrested hoodlums were previously known by the authorities for crimes such as robbery, trafficking of human beings and sexual exploitation. They have all been detained and are awaiting trial, and their assets have been frozen, frozen.
Eurojust and Europol supported this joint investigation by organising co-ordination and operational meetings.
Eurojust strengthened both factors, between the Lithuanian and Spanish national judicial authorities, throughout the
two-year investigation, leading up to the simultaneous operation.
Eurojust, in constant contact with the national authorities about the best way to proceed with the investigation, co-ordinated and facilitated the execution of European Investigation Orders and European Arrest Warrants.
Europol provided analytical support from the early stage of the co-operation between Spain and Lithuania.
It also supported the action day by deploying experts in fighting human-trafficking to Lithuania, to cross-check operational information in real time against Europol’s databases.
Europol, which also assisted in extracting data from seized devices, activated a Virtual Command Post to support the action day.
