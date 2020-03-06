Spain and the Eurozone are still cashing in

AS more and more European countries dispense with notes and coins, and debit and credit-card payments become accepted more widely, one wonders if physical currency could become extinct within a generation.

After all, Denmark has floated the idea of bringing a halt to minting cash. Bank transfers in the UK are usually free of charge and instant.

It means that if you owe someone a tenner, you can just dump it in his/her account, or use PayPal, which is extremely safe and comfortable. It just needs both parties to have an email address.

It’s perfectly possible to have a full-length holiday in Iceland and never see the currency. You can even pay for a chocolate bar with your card.

Add to this the increasing number of banks offering mobile-phone payment Apps, in which you simply place your handset above the card machine, or even your SmartWatch, and it does seem that the need for money you can hold in your hand is lessening by the year.

In fact, it could go the same way as cheque books have in the last 20 years: becoming, if not obsolete, certainly very rare and a lot of hassle.

In Spain, the main barrier to shops and bars accepting card payments was because their banks charged so much in commission that it was not worth their while, unless the transaction was fairly hefty.

Retailers and restaurateurs would lose some of the money they charged for their goods or services. But, increasingly, banks are making it easier and cheaper for their commercial clients to take card payments.

And even getting paid in cash still costs. You have to pay security companies to transport the money. Employees or owners carrying it in person to the bank put their safety at risk, and could easily lose a whole day’s takings in a mugging, or if they lose their handbags.

Hold-ups at petrol stations and shops can mean having to hand over all you earn that day for the sake of your safety. Staff members run the risk of being accused of theft if the till contents do not add up.

And if they are robbed on the way to the bank, the terror and guilt felt if employees lose the company money bag while transporting the cash is extremely stressful. Less-understanding bosses might even make them pay it back out of their wages.

Yet cash can still have the uses that debit cards and the like do not provide. If you’re slipping a note into someone’s birthday card, it looks more “present-like” than scrawling on it that you’ve put the same sum into their current account.

Giving money to homeless people on the streets isn’t easy without cash. And most don’t accept credit cards.

Charity boxes at tills fill up from loose change, habitually, especially “brown coins”, while few customers would think to add an extra sum to a card transaction if asked.

Tipping restaurant staff is easier in cash, because, generally, it actually ends up in the waiter’s pocket. Also, fruit machines and lottery shops accepting cash merely guards against those at risk of becoming gambling addicts from spending every cent and losing it all.

In more modern nations, even the extremely elderly know how to use debit cards and to check their bank statements. Yet the relatively-new concept of plastic payment is too “technical” for the oldest residents to understand. They simply feel more comfortable counting out notes and coins.

In fact, recent reports have shown that high-street bank closures in villages leaves the elderly feeling helpless. Many do not understand cashpoint machines, preferring instead to visit the bank in person to ask for their money.

Also, many argue that cash helps prevent one from overspending. It’s easy enough to hand over a card at the till, but if you’re 20 pence short for those must-have designer shoes you probably couldn’t afford anyway, you have no choice but to leave empty-handed.

Yet others say cash has a habit of “disappearing” in their purses, and card payments prevent them spending money like water.

In the last decade, Spain has gone from over 50% of shops, nearly 100% of bars and a small number of restaurants, accepting cash only. And those which do take cards are setting a minimum payment sum of between €10 and €30, to almost 100% of shops and restaurants, with a steadily-rising number of bars taking card payments for even small sums.

This, in part, is down to European Union directives on card use, and partly down to a law introduced in Spain in the last few years, requiring all establishments to allow card payments for any sum over €30.

In all cases, if a shop accepts card payments at any other time of the year, it is also required by law to do so during the sales. They cannot insist on cash only when they slash their prices. But is Spain really becoming a cashless society? It’s not just Spain, either, because the entire Eurozone prefers cash.

According to the Central European Bank (BCE), the facilities are mostly there for allowing Spain to ditch the coins and notes. But old habits die hard, and a whopping 87% of people in Spain still use cash for their daily purchases.

In fact, in the Eurozone as a whole, 79% of transactions are still made in cash, and 54% of the total sum spent per year is in notes and coins.