Spain will boast its biggest arena of all

A BILLIONAIRE plans to build Spain’s biggest-ever entertainment arena, near the Costa Blanca, in a bid to attract mega-stars such as Beyonce, Ed Sheeran and Elton John.

The multi-purpose Valencia Arena will occupy 21,500sq/m of land, with an 18,600 crowd capacity for concerts and 15,000 for basketball matches. It will cost some €220 million, and construction, expected to begin next summer, should be completed in 2023.

The project is led by Spanish entrepreneur Juan Roig and his holding company, Licampa 1617, and

the arena’s capacity will surpass that of Madrid’s WiZink Centre (15,500), which has welcomed the likes of Queen, AC/DC, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Beyonce over the years.

The Valencia project has been described as a “personal and altruistic initiative” for Juan Roig, who is President of Mercadona, Spain’s most successful supermarket.

“The aim is to give Valencia a multi-use space, which will position the city and the wider region as a world-class destination for national and international sporting, cultural and entertainment events,” said Roig

The arena is being designed by sporting architects Hok and Valencia-based firm Erre.