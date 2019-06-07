Spain now accepted as a role model for disposing medicine

SPAIN has become a medical “role model” for other parts of the world, thanks to its system of medication disposal, which helps prevent water contamination and other environmental hazards.

Juan Carlos Mampaso, managing director of non-profit association SIGRE, which collects pharmaceutical waste, says medicine banks, provided by the organisation, are set up in practically every pharmacy in the country.

They are installed for customers or patients, to drop off pills they no longer need, or which have passed their use-by date.

But other healthcare waste, such as needles, gauze, disposable or broken thermometers and X-ray plates, should not be dropped off in SIGRE banks.

In 2018, the last complete year, deposits of medications surplus to requirements went up by 12.5%, and the system has inspired other countries, in and outside Europe, specifically in Latin America, which are now beginning to create their own medicine deposits.

As well as providing a safe disposal method, these banks help raise awareness among patients of the environmental benefits involved, says Mampaso.

Fewer and fewer people are throwing out-of-date pills down the toilet or in bins, where they could end up in the water supply or in landfill, creating long-term toxic effects.

And even if they do not contaminate the water supply, they can still end up in seas and rivers, if the sewage plant filters are not up to scratch.

Also, if deposited in the rubbish, they can end up in landfill, where they mix with soil and are soaked into the earth when it’s raining. And again, this can enable them to leak into the water supply.

Last year, the average patient dropped off 103gms of medicine in SIGRE banks, putting the country well above the European average, with the Spanish regions of Navarra, Aragón, Catalunya, the Basque Country, Galicia and Madrid leading the field.

Empty pill-boxes and blister packs should also be deposited in SIGRE banks. Some 20% of the total were dropped off at these points in 2018, but these can sometimes contain traces of chemicals, which need to be destroyed under controlled conditions.

Technology and technique has advanced somewhat in the pharmaceutical industry, says Mampaso, allowing the weight of medication-packaging to reduce by 23% and leading to one in four medicines qualifying for an “eco-design” sticker.

That’s where the volume of paper and cardboard is reduced by shrinking the box, whether it be made of recycled paper, card or plastic. And plastic consumption can be reduced by putting the pills closer together in blister packs.

Once the packaging is cleaned of all chemical traces, it is recycled in the relevant paper, card, glass and plastic channels.

But medications deposited must be destroyed, because it is against the law for them to be reused, even if only one pill is missing from the box.