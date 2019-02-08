Why the South’s Big Three register so many foreigners

THE South of Tenerife’s three main municipalities, Granadilla, Adeje and Arona, have experienced a demographic explosion over the last couple of years.

They have registered, in total, 210,000 foreign residents (excluding tourists), which is 3,000 more than the island’s Santa Cruz capital.

This foreign population increase is mostly down to the economic rise in the southern region, with tourist figures and employment growing constantly, which is a clear indication of this.

And so are the thousands of people, stuck in traffic on a daily basis, while commuting to and from work. In the North of Tenerife, however, the economic status has been stagnant for several years.

Arona and Adeje concentrate mainly on the hostelry and tourism sector, while Granadilla manages industrial activities, with the new port and industrial parks.

It means that, for the first time, the three municipalities have more inhabitants than Santa Cruz, excluding tourists.

The last census, updated in March 2018, saw 207,095 registered inhabitants in Tenerife’s capital, whereas in Arona, Granadilla and Adeje, some 210,426 were registered between the three: Arona with 99,283 inhabitants, Granadilla 58,738 and Adeje 52,405.

A comparison of the data, with figures from 20 years ago, shows that the three southern municipalities have nearly quadrupled their residency, as opposed to Santa Cruz, whose population figures have dropped by some 5,000 residents.

The population growth has had a lot to do with immigration, because 125 different nationalities reside in the three southern municipalities.

But most mayors from these areas maintain that public infrastructures, especially the road systems, are not sufficient for the number of inhabitants in the South.