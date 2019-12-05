South Hospital to expand with 300 more beds, and many operating theatres

TENERIFE’S South Hospital, formerly El Mojon, will next year feature 300 new beds and several operating theatres.

And the Ministry of Health will also begin its administrative breakaway from the Hospital Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria in 2020.

Teresa Cruz, the Canarian Government’s Health Minister, who visited the facilities on Tuesday, announced the news of new beds and operating rooms for the complex, courtesy of the Cabildo.

Ms Cruz was accompanied by Cabildo President Pedro Martín and Natacha Sujanani, who manages the Hospital Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria.

During the visit, she also met mayors and representatives of municipalities in the southern part of the island.

The Canarian Health Minister highlighted the agreement reached with the Cabildo, which will make space for beds and operating rooms, while the Ministry of Health will do the same, guaranteeing 250 residential places for patients dependent on them.

The project will involve co-ordination between the Cabildo and the Ministry for the drafting and execution of the projects, as well as the budget.

In addition, the South Hospital’s split from the University Hospital Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria, will be carried out during 2020, which means it will have its own budget allocation.

Regarding an improvement to its current facilities, Ms Cruz highlighted the investment in technical equipment in its day hospital; the strengthening of the Rehabilitation Area; an improvement in the Emergency Department’s Human Resources; the additional specialists, confirming that in 2020 there will be paediatrics and nephrology, the branch of medicine dealing with physiology and diseases of the kidneys…

The Health Minister said: “We want to enable this hospital to respond to the demands of the population in the south of the island, taking in a figure of around 500,000 people, including residents and others.”

Ms Cruz stressed: “Without the collaboration of the Tenerife Cabildo, it would be impossible to have such a hospital here.”

Cabildo chief Pedro Martín said: “We must make the improvements to hospital services, sought by the Ministry. This joint work we have embarked on will pay off from next year.”

He also said: “I’ve been talking about the South Hospital for more than 30 years, but the population has been growing and, in the past, we’ve not been able to provide the services it requires.”

But he showed his satisfaction with the current agreement, saying: “It will enable Southern Tenerife to have the health care it requires.”

The Ministry also announced that next year’s budget for the South Hospital will be raised to €1m through a parliamentary amendment, to start the planned actions.