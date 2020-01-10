Soup yourself up with garlic

GARLIC has a long and proud tradition as a medicine. The Ancient Egyptians recommended it for 22 ailments. In a papyrus dated 1500 BC, the labourers who built the pyramids ate it to increase their stamina, and keep them healthy.

The Ancient Greeks advocated garlic for everything from curing infections, and lung and blood disorders, to healing insect bites, and even treating leprosy.

The Romans fed it to soldiers and sailors to improve their endurance. Dioscorides, the personal physician to Emperor Nero, wrote a five-volume treatise extolling its virtues.

Garlic soup, based on more than 50 cloves of garlic, onions, thyme and lemon, will destroy almost any virus that enters its path, including colds and flu.

Garlic is hailed for its powers to halt viruses in their tracks. It has gained its reputation as a virus buster, thanks to one of its chemical constituents, allicin.

Garlic is 100 times more effective than two popular antibiotics at fighting disease-causing bacteria, commonly responsible for food-borne illness.

When the garlic is crushed, alliin becomes allicin. Research shows that allicin helps lower cholesterol and blood pressure, and also helps prevents blood clots.

Garlic can also reduce the risk of developing atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries). It is also effective against digestive ailments and diarrhoea, and may help prevent the onset of cancers.

Increasing your garlic intake can cut the duration of cold symptoms, from five-and-a-half days, to four-and-a-half.

Garlic soup recipe

Serves 4

26 garlic cloves (unpeeled)

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons (¼ stick) organic butter (grass fed)

½ teaspoon cayenne powder

½ cup fresh ginger

2¼ cups sliced onions

1½ teaspoons chopped fresh thyme

26 garlic cloves, peeled

½ cup coconut milk

3½ cups organic vegetable broth

4 lemon wedges

Preheat oven to 350F. Place 26 garlic cloves in small glass baking dish. Add two tablespoons of olive oil, sprinkle with sea salt and toss to coat. Cover baking dish tightly with foil, and bake until garlic is golden brown and tender, about 45 minutes. Cool. Squeeze garlic between fingertips, to release cloves. Transfer cloves to small bowl.

Melt butter in heavy large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onions, thyme, ginger and cayenne powder, and cook until onions are translucent, about six minutes. Add roasted garlic and 26 raw garlic cloves, and cook for three minutes.

Add vegetable broth. Cover and simmer until garlic is very tender, about 20 minutes. Working in batches, puree soup in blender until smooth. Return soup to saucepan. Add coconut milk, and bring to simmer. Season with sea salt and pepper for flavour.

Squeeze juice of a lemon wedge into each bowl and serve.

Can be prepared one day ahead. Cover and refrigerate. Rewarm over medium heat, stirring occasionally.

After an hour-and-a-quarter’s industrious soup-making, sprinkle lemon juice over a bowl of steaming, grey gloop and tuck in.

The heady aroma certainly revs up the appetite, and the first spoonful does not disappoint. Delicious as it is, however, one large bowl of home-made soup is a more than ample meal.