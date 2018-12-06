All smiles as op kids drive to local theatre

A HOSPITAL in Bilbao allows children to “drive” themselves to operating theatres in toy electric cars, to let them assume their ordeal is actually a lot of fun.

The IMQ Zorrotzaurre has bought a job-lot of baby-cars, which porters operate by remote control.

And the kids, kitted out in gowns and gauze caps, climb aboard and steer the machine. At least, that’s what they think they’re doing.

Hospital staff say the journeys, from wards or A&E to the theatre block, were always punctuated with sobbing, and calls for mum or dad, among other displays of nerves and anguish.

Naturally, these trips were extremely distressing for the kids, as well as those working in the department.

Now, though, most of the kids, aged two to six, are excited about driving to the operating theatre, and everyone who uses the car is calm and contented, with no tears for fears.

“It’s a simple idea, but it’s proven to be of great value in terms of humanising paediatric surgery at our clinic,” said

Dr Nicolás Guerra, Director-General of the IMQ Clinics chain.

He added that the toy-car idea had already been adopted by some State hospitals, as well as those in the UK, France and the US where they are already stocking toy cars for theatre trips.