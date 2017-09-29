Simply something fishy about company’s tuna

GUARDIA CIVIL officers are investigating seven people from an Almeria company, suspected of supplying contaminated tuna.

There was an outbreak of histamine poisoning across Spain, including Andalucia and Murcia, which affected 105 people and spread across four other European states.

So worried was the Health Authority of the Junta de Andalucia that when it discovered that two batches of bad tuna had come from the same company, it demanded the withdrawal of the suspect fish and informed the Guardia Civil.

After a detailed investigation, it has emerged that the batch control in the suspect company was so poor that it was impossible to identify, with certainty, which batches had been delivered where.

But it was possible to confirm that six deliveries were almost certainly contaminated.

Although the company had recently introduced plans for hygiene control, it hadn’t actually complied with them; nor were there any records of conservation of the fish, or length of time it had been stored.

In addition, it was discovered that the company was telling customers the tuna had been caught in sustainable areas, using special lines, when it had actually been caught in nets.

If the accusations are proved, those interviewed may be convicted of a crime against public health, false documentation and a further crime against consumers.