Simba

SIMBA is a lovely boy, who is very sociable and good with other dogs and people. Unfortunately, his family couldn’t keep him when children arrived.

He’s not enjoying being at the rescue centre, because he’s so used to being in a family home environment. We are looking for a foster home for Simba until we can find him his forever home. If you would like to meet him, please call Elaine or Paula on 6676 21727 or 6676 21875.