The shoeshank redemption
A PRISON inmate has escaped from the City of Justice in Valencia by using nothing more than his shoelace.
Pablo Antonio, 48, was already serving a four-month jail sentence, for breaking a judicial measure relating to a prior case of sexual violence, when he appeared in a separate trial on charges of crimes against public health for drug-trafficking.
After returning to a holding cell at the Valencian City of Justice court, he made his shoelace into a bow and pushed it through the bars to undo the latch on the outside of the door.
A manhunt is now underway after CCTV captured him walking out of the court’s front doors unnoticed.
Oct 17 2019