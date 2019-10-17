The shoeshank redemption

A PRISON inmate has escaped from the City of Justice in Valencia by using nothing more than his shoelace.

Pablo Antonio, 48, was already serving a four-month jail sentence, for breaking a judicial measure relating to a prior case of sexual violence, when he appeared in a separate trial on charges of crimes against public health for drug-trafficking.

After returning to a holding cell at the Valencian City of Justice court, he made his shoelace into a bow and pushed it through the bars to undo the latch on the outside of the door.

A manhunt is now underway after CCTV captured him walking out of the court’s front doors unnoticed.