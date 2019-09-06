Shock Federer defeat paves way for Spanish rival Nadal

ROGER Federer suffered a shock defeat against Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals of the US Open on Wednesday, after lengthy treatment to an arm injury in the fourth set.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner seemed destined for a

box-office final against Spain’s Rafael Nadal, in what would have been the first meeting at Flushing Meadows by the great rivals.

But Bulgarian Dimitrov spoiled that possible showdown by securing a maiden win over the Swiss, who needed a medical time-out, and looked out of sorts throughout the five-set defeat.

Dimitrov had not beaten Federer in any of their previous seven matches, and had taken just two sets off him.

But all was clearly not well with Federer, who hit an unprecedented 60 unforced errors. He had been flexing his racket arm during the fourth set, and, in a rare occurrence, the 38-year-old took a lengthy break from court for treatment before the start of the decider.

Two breaks of the Federer serve later put Dimitrov 4-0 up. and in unchartered territory. But his opponent made 28-year-old Dimitrov serve out the match, and he did so, comfortably, to seal the biggest win of his career, 3-6, 6-4, 3-6 6-4 6-2.

“After the second set, I felt I was getting a good stride on my shots,” he said. “We had a really long game in the fourth set, and I wanted to make him stay on court for long as possible.”

With Wimbledon conqueror Novak Djokovic out, also injured earlier, Federer knew he had the best chance available to win major title No.21.

No wonder he cut a disconsolate figure afterwards, admitting his back was playing up. “I’m disappointed it’s over because I felt I was actually playing really well, after a couple of rocky starts,” said a dejected Federer.