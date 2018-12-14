VIEW WHOLE
Shock as 50% of Spanish would banish monarchy!

ALMOST 50% of Spaniards want to get rid of their monarchy, according to a new questionnaire for the Huffington Post.

A YouGov poll found that 48% of Spain favours a republic, compared with just 35% who want to keep the royal family.

As Spain celebrated 40 years of its constitution on Thursday, the study also revealed that a majority of Spaniards would like a vote on the future of the monarchy.

The other 17% were not involved in the survey, choosing not to comment on proposed changes to the first article of the Spanish constitution, which says a parliamentary monarchy is “the political form of the Spanish State”.

The poll, involving 1,002 people, was conducted between

2nd-5th November, and Spain’s youngsters were the most vehement in their support of a republic, with 59% of people aged 18-24 saying No to King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

Felipe had, initially, restored some credibility to Spanish royalty, following the abdication of his father Juan Carlos I in 2014.

However, since the bearded king expressed negative views about a Catalonian independence challenge, his popularity appears to have dwindled.

It is no surprise, therefore, that the same YouGov poll found that 64% in Spain’s region voted for a republic.

As a couple though, the Spanish royals are still popular, and Letizia is lauded frequently in the media for her stylistic and youthful appearance, relative to other queens.

 

