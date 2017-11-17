Shark species that can be a real angel

THE waters around the Canary Islands are home to many mammals and fish, which are known to us. But an unfamiliar specimen is the Angel Shark.

True, those who dive and snorkel around the coast might have had the pleasure of spotting one because they generally come into shallower waters for breeding refuge, and to lay their eggs.

In fact, there is one in residence off the Las Teresitas beach, near Santa Cruz. These fish are in danger of extinction, so it is a pleasant treat to learn that they have adopted the calmer, warmer waters of the Canaries, especially around Tenerife.

And the species is not dangerous. It has a calm and solitary nature, generally, and will not attack you. But it will defend itself… usually when it is trodden on by accident, or hassled by a swimmer or diver!

But locals have become used to these 30cm-long visitors over the years. and know how to prevent upsetting them.

The Angel Shark has a flat body and wide pectoral fins, with a huge resemblance to a stingray, especially as they both hide in the sand to camouflage themselves on the seabed.