Shamed Labour MP paid to have sex with two men
DISGRACED Labour MP Keith Vaz was taken to hospital, hours after it emerged that he faced a record six-month Commons ban for damaging the reputation of Parliament.
The veteran’s office made the announcement on Monday night, after a damning report found that he had “expressed willingness” to buy cocaine for two male prostitutes, and that it was “more likely than not” he had paid for sex.
The Commons Standard Committee recommended a six-month suspension from Parliament, more than three years after the scandal had been exposed by the Sunday Mirror.
Mr Vaz’s office said, initially, that “he had been treated for a serious mental-health condition for the last three years”, as a result of the August 2016 events.
A further statement on his website then said: “He has today been admitted to hospital, and this office will not be making any further comments.” The MP’s office did not say why he was admitted.
Yesterday’s report said the 62-year-old showed “disregard for the law by expressing willingness” to buy cocaine in a rendezvous with two sex workers, whom he told: “We need to get this party started.”
But the report found that it was “more likely than not” he had paid for sex, even though he said he was consulting them about “decorating his flat”.
Mr Vaz paid the escorts in cash, and money was also paid into a bank account used by one of them, by a man linked to a charity set up by the MP.
As chair of the Home Affairs Select Committee, Mr Vaz has said, publicly, he was “not convinced” that men who pay for sex should face prosecution.
Within weeks of a report from the committee, he himself paid money to male escorts in a flat he owns near his family home in Edgware, North West London.
Mr Vaz has had at least two meetings with the escorts. In a 90-minute rendezvous on 27th August, the former Minister for Europe offered to cover the cost of cocaine if it were brought to the flat, but said he did not want any himself.
MPs ruled that his behaviour was a “very serious breach” of the Code of Conduct, which says members “must not damage the reputation and integrity of the Commons”.
The Committee savaged him for “failing, repeatedly, to answer questions” and trying to obstruct the probe.
And MPs dismissed his claim that a transcript and recording, supplied by the Sunday Mirror, were unreliable, after asking for a forensic analysis.
Mr Vaz told investigators he did not pay for sex, and that the men were there to discuss “decorating his flat”.
He also claimed that he lost his memory after drinking a glass of “spiked” water. But the scathing Commons Standards Committee report branded his explanations as “frankly, ludicrous”.
If agreed by MPs, the ban will trigger a recall petition against the shamed MP, which would enable voters to force a by-election, booting him out of office.
