Sex-rated sculptures are erected on beach

STATUES of figures, engaged in X-rated sexual acts, which include threesomes at an Alicante beach in Spain, have led to controversy among locals and expats.

The so-called artwork, criticised as “bordering on pornographic”, has sparked many complaints, and one horrified British ex-pat, 73-year-old Dave Mills, said he could no longer take his grandchildren to the Costa Blanca beach, while others complained to the local council.

The sculptures, erected at the popular beach, have been described as “bordering on pornographic”, and “unsuitable for a place frequented by young children”.

Mr Mills told The Sun newspaper: “Thousands of visitors and locals, including children, walk along the ‘passeo’, and they will not be able to miss the pornographic elements.”

However, a female sun-bather, aged 62, who would rather stay anonymous, told the daily publication that the art had taught her “a thing or two” and had helped her keep an open mind.

“I must admit I kind of like them… it broadens the mind somewhat,” she added.