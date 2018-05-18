Sex couple’s clinic opened police eyes

A COUPLE from Barcelona, who moved to Ireland and set up a sex clinic at their home, charged clients 200 euros per hour, until the police stepped in.

Spaniard David Navaro, 50, and his Brazilian wife Celia Galan, 41, moved to Ennis, County Clare, in 2015.

The couple (pictured), were detained in the wake of a covert, surveillance operation by Gardai (Irish police) investigators, amid suspicions that they were running a brothel.

Ennis District Court heard that the pair were making around 1,200 euros a week after advertising themselves on the Escort Ireland website as “Ann and Peter”.

A raid on the property revealed a laptop with the saved advert, a phone and a notebook with clients’ details, which were seized, said Inspector Tom Kennedy.

The advert read: “Ann is a woman of 30 years, with a pretty face, and Peter is a man of 38 years, with a slender body, and both are eager to please you.

“We receive men, women and couples. You will enjoy the best experience of your life, and we’re sure you will come back.”

Insp. Kennedy confirmed that the couple, who did not work individually, would charge 200 euros hourly for sex, 170 euros for 45 minutes, or 130 euros for half-an-hour.

He added: “Their response to the Guardai was that they didn’t think there was anything wrong with what they were doing, and that it wasn’t illegal.

“The entire operation was conducted by both of them. It was a joint enterprise. They were both participating in it willingly and with each other, and it was advertised in that format.”

Daragh Hassett, defending, called the racy venture a “cottage industry,” and said that when the pair were charged, “they were, effectively, run out of the property and out of Ennis”.

He added: “This is rampant in Spain and regularised there, and is not something that breaches the law there.”

The pair, who have no previous convictions, now live in eastern Ireland and work in a factory for 400 euros a week, after co-operating fully with the police, and pleading guilty to prostitution charges, said their solicitor.

Judge Patrick Durcan fined each of them 600 euros, saying: “This activity is against the law, and the court doesn’t approve of this type of activity.”