Severe back injuries almost proved fatal

A 22-YEAR-OLD man had to be pulled out of the water after nearly drowning in Fuerteventura, having injured his back in the sea at Playa de Morro.

He was in a serious condition, and, because of his injury, he struggled, even in the shallows, and showed signs of drowning.

The emergency services were contacted around 5pm on Tuesday, and the caller told the operator that the swimmer had been rescued.

When the ambulance medical team arrived, they checked the man and realised that he had suffered severe back injuries.

They promptly secured the man to a specialised stretcher, and took him to a nearby medical centre for treatment, as well as further testing.

But because of his injuries, an air ambulance was later requested to take the patient to Gran Canaria’s Hospital Insular for further treatment and observation.