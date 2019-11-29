Service with a smile, at Blevins Franks

AFTER over two decades of looking after the finances of both expatriate Canary Island residents and non-residents, business is going from strength to strength for Blevins Franks Financial Management Canary Islands.

Further expansion has begun under company partner, Paul Montague, starting with the appointment of Adele Thomas as Private Client Manager.

“Our growth over the past few years has been incredible,”says Paul. “With continued low high-street interest rates, bank insolvency and survival, playing on people’s minds, investors have been looking for a different home for their money.

“People also want to ensure that they are perfectly positioned, tax-wise, in the Canary Isles, and that they are not looking over their shoulder, especially with the Brexit issues. Our reputation for trust and honesty, in such tumultuous, financial times, has ensured that client referrals are at an all-time high. We’ve basically had no choice but to grow the team.”

Adele Thomas began her financial career in 2003, with various roles at NatWest bank in the UK. A keen football fan (and a fully-qualified coach), her next position was with her favourite team, working in corporate sales and business development at Everton Football Club.

This was followed by four years as director of a mortgage-advice company, before she was head-hunted by Paul in July 2019, to assist with the ongoing expansion plans at Blevins Franks Canary Islands.

“Adele will help me carry out reviews of existing client portfolios,” says Paul. “Between us, we’ll ensure funds are in the right place at the right time, to satisfy the needs of not just the clients, but also their immediate family, thereafter.”

Before the move, Adele had been a regular visitor to Tenerife since childhood, always thinking that one day she would like to live on this sunny island.

“Obviously, it was a big decision,” she recalls. “It wasn’t just me to consider, there was also my husband and my three children, Ivy, 11, Evie, 6, and Frankie, 2. We’d all be uprooted, and I didn’t know where to start.”

Fortunately, she had in-built help. Alison Skirrow has worked with Paul for 11 years. She’s the business co-ordinator, and the first point of contact for clients. According to Adele, mother-of-two Alison couldn’t do enough to help her settle into a new life in Tenerife, both in and out of the office.

“Alison is unbelievably efficient in the office, but she’s also such a warm, people-person,” says Adele. “Both she and Paul were instrumental in helping me find the right schools for my kids, and making in-roads to a social circle, via local sports and activity groups for ourselves, and for Ivy, Evie and Frankie.”

The banter amongst the trio in the office is palpable, and Adele had no problem fitting into this informal, office culture. “It’s a unique atmosphere,” she says. “The level of professionalism is so high, but it’s not stuffy at all.

“Paul is one of the most meticulous people I have ever met, but also so down-to-earth. What you see is what you get. No airs and graces, just straight talk, mixed with a great sense of humour.”

Alison agrees. “Paul might be the boss,” she says, “and a good one, at that. But, at the end of the day, he knows it’s me who wears the trousers!”

Paul looks up from his screen at the far end of the office. A cheeky smile crosses his face. “We have a chuckle,” he says. “There’s a good team spirit, but we’re deadly serious when it comes to looking after our clients. It’s all about customer care. People trust us.”

It’s this trust and approachability that has sustained Blevins Franks’ reputation as the European leaders of financial management. All Blevins Franks partners and private-client managers are regulated by the UK’s financial-conduct authority, including those covering the Canary Islands. This gives clients an extra layer of trust and security.

“It’s quite simple,” says Paul. “If you have monies to invest, we’re the best at looking at your overall financial situation when it comes to retirement, investment and estate planning. No one is better at making sure your money is in the right place.”

The expansion of the company in the archipelago is a testament to the Tenerife team’s success and popularity. They care for the finances of many families, and have well over 100 million euros of funds under advice, in the Canary Islands.

With the client base growing, and the consequent expansion of the Canary Islands team, it’s no wonder that there’s such a positive atmosphere in the Tenerife office.

“I actually love coming to work,” beams new recruit, Adele, “and I’m proud to be associated with such a well-respected company. I’ve now got a dream job, with my dream company, in my dream destination. What’s not to smile about?”

Blevins Franks has been providing specialist financial advice to British expatriates across Europe for over forty years. If you want to check that your current financial situation is at its maximum potential, call Paul and his team now on +34 922 716079 (for Tenerife publications) +34 928 433 411 (for Lanzarote), or email canaryisles@blevinsfranks.com

For more information visit www.blevinsfranks.com

Blevins Franks Financial Management Limited (BFFM) is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, reference number 179731. Where advice is provided outside the UK, via the Insurance Distribution Directive or the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II, the applicable regulatory system differs in some respects from that of the UK.

Blevins Franks Trustees Limited is authorised and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority, for the administration of trusts and companies. Blevins Franks Tax Limited provides taxation advice; its advisers are fully-qualified, tax specialists. This promotion has been approved and issued by BFFM.