They’re so sensitive!

Cats Welfare news

Cats are one of the most intelligent, beautiful and sacred creatures created, after human beings. Their sense organs are highly developed, such as those on the ends of their whiskers, and the Jacobson organ, a scent analyser on the roof of the mouth.

Cats have binocular vision which means they can see, very clearly, objects located far away. Cats’ senses of vision and hearing are the most highly developed, compared with all other mammals.

They are the best hunters, climbers and swimmers, and the anatomy of their brains is 99% similar to those of a human. Cats also have sleep stages similar to us, and they also dream in deep sleep, like people.

Their memories are sharper than those of any other animal, and they don’t forgot during their lifetimes. They can return to their owners’ homes alone, without any help, walking hundreds or thousands of kilometres, because of their excellent memories.

Designer clothes sale

This will be held on Sunday, 19th November at the Terrace Bar, Amarilla Golf, from 12-6pm. Clothes, shoes and bags will be at a fraction of their original prices, for ladies, men, childen and babies. Leading names include Guest, Morgan, Coast, Gucci, Lacoste and Boss, and there will be a BBQ on the day.

Special Ruby

All our babies are very dear to us, but Ruby has a special place in our hearts. She was found, with her brother, when only a few hours old, cold and hungry, and needing a lot of intensive care and love.

Now, five months later, her brother has long been adopted, but Ruby is still waiting to be chosen. She is leukaemia negative, fully vaccinated and neutered. She is a playful, happy young lady, who will make someone a wonderful companion.

Let’s make sure our special Ruby finds the home she deserves. She is old enough to travel to the UK if anyone there would like to adopt her.

All cats are adopted with a week’s trial in your home, and this includes the UK.

Adoptions

All our cats awaiting adoption can be seen on our website at www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com/pets. Ring or Whatsapp Sharon on 662 52 40 06 (seven days a week 9-6pm), or Sandra (Spanish and German) after 6pm, on 6712 82773. Message us on Facebook, or contact us on our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com.

If you adopt two kittens together, kitten injections, micro-chips and neutering is FREE for the second kitten. Adopt a black kitten, or two, and both kittens receive the above treatments, free of charge!

Foster carers needed

We do not have a refuge, so we urgently need people who are willing to foster kittens who are too young to be adopted, but need a safe place to stay until they are old enough to go to a forever home.

Also, cats recovering from surgery, illness or injury need somewhere to recuperate.

We provide all the essentials for your foster cat: litter, food, litter tray, beds etc, and all veterinary bills are covered. We advertise and find them homes, so you do not need to do this. Please contact us if you feel you can help.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc. for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm, Saturdays 10-4pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.