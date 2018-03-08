You know it makes sense!

SPANISH Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy coined another of his occasional, much-anticipated, tongue twisters on Monday morning.

He was attempting to talk about regional financing during a speech, in the Badajoz region of Extremadura.

“I can assure you all, I will do what I can and a bit more than what I can, if that is possible; and I will do everything possible and even impossible, if the impossible is also possible.” he told the audience.

The substance of the PM’s speech was a 20m-euro investment in regional-train-infrastructure improvements.

During the 2015 General Election campaign, Spaniards wondered what the Prime Minister meant when talking about who gets to vote for the mayor of a town.

“It is the neighbour who elects the mayor, and the mayor is the person who wants the neighbours to be the mayor,” he said.

In May 2015, Rajoy ended a campaign speech for the local and regional elections with: “Spain is a great nation and Spaniards are very Spanish and a lot Spanish. Thank you very much.”