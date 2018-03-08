VIEW WHOLE
NEWSPAPER
ONLINE

You know it makes sense!

SPANISH Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy coined another of his occasional, much-anticipated, tongue twisters on Monday morning.

He was attempting to talk about regional financing during a speech, in the Badajoz region of Extremadura.

“I can assure you all, I will do what I can and a bit more than what I can, if that is possible; and I will do everything possible and even impossible, if the impossible is also possible.” he told the audience.

The substance of the PM’s speech was a 20m-euro investment in regional-train-infrastructure improvements.

During the 2015 General Election campaign, Spaniards wondered what the Prime Minister meant when talking about who gets to vote for the mayor of a town.

“It is the neighbour who elects the mayor, and the mayor is the person who wants the neighbours to be the mayor,” he said.

In May 2015, Rajoy ended a campaign speech for the local and regional elections with: “Spain is a great nation and Spaniards are very Spanish and a lot Spanish. Thank you very much.”

 

 

Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=40498

Posted by on Mar 8 2018. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

LATEST NEWS

Log in | Designed by SortedSites