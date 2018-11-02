Self-employed are given a fairer deal

A LANDMARK deal, to protect the rights of Spain’s self-employed, has been introduced by the Government.

The changes to Spanish taxation, revealed as part of the General State Budgets 2019, will link the self-employed workers’ contributions to their actual incomes.

The changes are part of a government roll-out of fiscal measures, to achieve a fairer society. And, from next year, the changes mean that those with lower incomes pay a lower state contribution.

The Government’s budget statement said: “After seven years of cuts and suffocation, our country has regressed on equal opportunities, in social cohesion, in freedoms and rights, in democratic quality and in coexistence.”

The announcement comes as the Government also agrees to end the so-called “false self-employment” before the end of this year, by including a law that says workers offering their services for hire are, in monetary terms, employed by the company hiring them.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias signed the lawful agreement at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid this month.