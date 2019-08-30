Seedy Colombian took hundreds of ‘upskirt’ pictures

A COLOMBIAN man, aged 53, has been detained by National Police in prison, with no bail, after posting “upskirt” videos of 555 women online.

He used a rucksack with a specially-positioned cell phone to record the footage, targeting women in public places such as the Metro and supermarkets in Madrid.

A rucksack, perfectly-adapted to the task and a strategically positioned cell phone, were the tools he used to record images of women’s private parts, without his victims totally unaware of what was occurring.

He carried out the surreptitious recordings in public places such as the Metro system, the Cercanías train network and supermarkets, later uploading the footage to a porn website.

The police calculate that was able to record 555 women in recent years, including some minors. And, if possible, he would also record their faces.

The man would record up the skirts or dresses of his targets via a technique known as “upskirting.”

Investigators discovered that he published his first video in July 2018, but they believe he could have been doing the same thing previously, using another method, or via another website.

Since last year, he has published 283 videos, in which the 555 female victims are seen. Analysis of the videos determined that he had repeated and perfected his approach.

He had created a profile that had 3,519 subscribers, 84,594 visits and a total of 1,367,999 views of his posts, according to police sources.

The pervert lived in the Usera district in the south of the Spanish capital, and worked in a warehouse in the Pinto municipality.

He lived alone, took advantage of his journeys on public transport to record all women he could, and also used his free time to produce the videos.

Roberto Fernández, the Police Chief Inspector in charge of investigations relating to technology, said the man had a “normal appearance” and led a quiet life, which had aroused no suspicions about his illicit activities.

The police have decommissioned hours and hours of his recordings and are now analysing the footage. The man edited the images, setting them to music and even adding slow-motion effects when the women’s private parts or faces appeared, according to the chief inspector.

His modus operandi consisted of placing the rucksack, complete with cell phone, just under his target. The phone was inside a side pocket, which also carried a balaclava, which protruded slightly. It was all sealed up with duct tape and a zip so that it could not be seen from the outside.

The women he targeted most were wearing miniskirts or short dresses, but he did not differentiate when it came to age or nationality. There were two minors among the victims.

“The women never realised he was filming them,” said Fernández. “At most, they were bothered by having the rucksack so close to them and would move away.”

He revealed that the man would make recordings every day in a compulsive manner, adding: “He had more and more experience, which saw him gain confidence and take more and more risks.

The police followed the man’s trail for a number of weeks before identifying him, and discovering where he lived and worked.

The authorities have also been in contact with possible victims, who have filed complaints against the alleged culprit. He will now face charges for breach of privacy, as well as abuse, prostitution and corruption of minors, having recorded two adolescent girls.

“We have not found any profit-making intentions behind these recordings,” said Fernández. “He was motivated by his sexual lust, but he has no prior criminal record.”

Investigators were put on the man’s trail after they became aware of the videos recorded in Madrid on a porn website, with more than 20 million followers, the world over.

The police arrested the man while he was in the process of recording up a woman’s skirt. The suspect confirmed to the police that he was the author of the videos, and he was detained while using the black rucksack with the cell phone. Officers discovered three hard disks and a laptop in his home, which contained dozens of gigabytes of videos of his victims.

So far, investigators have managed to identify 29 of the women recorded in just five days. The judge in charge of the case has ordered the suspect to be held in custody with no bail.