Seeds get the pip!

IT wouldn’t be Wimbledon without some shocks, and, after a fairly smooth first week, no one is safe as the big finals loom.

Rafa Nadal looked to be cruising before hitting an iceberg in Gilles Muller, and Andy Murray was leading the Brit charge with a bit of a swagger, before bowing out to Sam Querrey.

Nadal’s fall may have signalled the end of his glory years at Wimbledon. Muller, the hard-working, determined 34-year-old from Luxembourg ground him down 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, and, finally, won an epic 13-15 final set.

Rafa has built his popularity over the years with skill and style, and he maintained that class right up his departure. Congratulating his opponent, and even sharing a joke with him, endeared Rafa to the crowd, and he was as refreshing as strawberries and Pimms.

Murray will point to a niggling hip injury that came back to haunt him in his 3-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-1, 6-1 quarter-final defeat by 24th seed American Querrey.

At 30, Murray has plenty of good years left, but former champion Boris Becker, now a media commentator, warned that he should ease off a little on his schedule and allow his body more time to recover from the constant pounding.

Murray was still mentally agile at the post-defeat press conference when he picked up a journalist, who mentioned Querrey was the first American since 2009 to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals.

There has, of course, been plenty of female success since then for the American stars.

Novak Djokovic was another favoured player to fall foul to injury. The former world No.1 has an awkward elbow injury, and, despite giving it a go, he had to retire from his quarter-final against Tomas Berdych.

Djokovic was a set and two games behind when he pulled the plug, admitting later that he knew the injury could be a problem, and that he just had to give into it at the end.

For mere mortals, it’s a sobering thought that Djokovic was seen to be struggling because he couldn’t serve above 114mph.

There are quite a few good club players, let alone those who play for fun, who would give their right arm – elbow and all – to get anywhere near that speed!