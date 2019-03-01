Scrappy

K9 animal news

LAST November, it was a typical day at K9. The kennels had been cleaned, the dogs were fed and walked, and they were starting to settle for the night.

Fiona, at K9, tells the story: “The front gate opened, and a young couple came in with a small dog. She was introduced to me as Scrappy, and she automatically tugged at my heart strings. Because of personal circumstances, this young couple had to surrender Scrappy to K9, and there were tears all around when the realisation hit that they were leaving her.

“It was a very tough decision for them. When they left, we settled Scrappy into one of our kennels, and, of course, this little girl was very confused and a bit fearful. She was defensive, and barked and growled at first. She had no idea why she was suddenly left at K9.

The next day, one of our volunteers took her for a walk, and her personality began to shine brightly.

“Scrappy is a terrier mix and is 10 years old. She currently shares a kennel with three, much younger dogs. Despite her age, she still runs and acts like a young dog, and has so much love and affection for us here. She is still a bit wary of new people, and needs them to take their time with her, but, once she knows you, the love she gives is priceless.

“She is a joy to walk, on and off lead, because she stays right by your side, always waiting for a chance to be cuddled and made a fuss of. The younger dogs she shares with are all very sweet, but their excitement and energy can sometimes push Scrappy to the side, as it can be a bit too much for her.

“She is looking for her forever home, and would make the perfect companion. She is a little bit fearful of children, so, ideally, a child-free house would suit her best.

“Give Scrappy a chance, and we can promise you will not be disappointed. Her cuddles fill you with so much joy, and if you take the time to get to know her, she will be your best and forever friend! Come and meet this little beauty at K9. She needs her forever home.”

Our refuge

Visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque, between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas, any day of the week between 10-2pm. You can call us on 667 638 468, or email info@k9tenerife.com

Charity shop

Our charity shop in Alcala Plaza is always looking for new items to sell. If you have any unwanted clothes, shoes, books or bric-a-brac, please pop them into our shop, or to K9.

We welcome all kinds of items, all proceeds going towards helping the dogs. The shop is open from 10am-2pm, Monday to Saturday. Pop in, or call them on 6465 61035. Collections can also be arranged, using this number.