Scotland company wins €3.6m hydrogen project

The Scottish clean-energy solutions provider has been chosen as the hydrogen technology partner for the €3.6m, EU-funded, renewable-fuels scheme.

The SEAFUEL project, co-financed by the Interreg Atlantic Area Programme, through the European Regional Development Fund, intends to pave the way for renewable-energy policies to promote clean and sustainable transport systems.

Logan Energy, which specialises in delivering hydrogen technologies, has been given the job of designing and building a hydrogen generation and refuelling station for the project.

The refuelling station will see renewable resources, specifically solar power, being used to convert seawater into hydrogen.

The station’s construction is underway at Logan Energy’s Technology Centre, in the East Lothian village of Wallyford and will be deployed to Tenerife at the end of the year.

Bill Ireland, Logan Energy CEO, said: “This project is unique in that it examines the conversion of seawater into hydrogen, with the specific purpose of being used as transport fuel.

“It’s important to remember that this project is hugely significant, not just for remote communities in Europe but around the world.

“The islands and their inhabitants rely on imported fossil fuels but can, in fact, become partially or wholly self-sufficient in terms of energy.”

He added: “The SEAFUEL project will go a long way to facilitating the transition to a low-carbon economy.”