School’s out for summer!

Accion del Sol news

WE have been very busy, during 2018 and 2019, with our educational programme. So many schools and colleges have participated, involving children from three years upwards, all learning the correct way to look after and care for their pets, in the hope of improving the quality of dogs’ lives, here in Tenerife.

We have, again, been unindated with abandoned dogs, including 13 in one day, last week, which were brought to the refuge by Protection Civil. We can never stress enough the importance sterilising your pet.

Please adopt a dog, and don’t buy one! During the summer, we have normal opening hours. If you have any spare time, the dogs would love a walk and some cuddles, so please do come and make a dog’s day.

Assistance required

We are always looking for people to walk the dogs in the refuge during opening hours.

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol