The school for scandal

THE headmaster of an exclusive British school in Mallorca is facing extradition to Scotland, following allegations of sexual abuse against him there.

James Berry, 74, was arrested on Tuesday and has, reportedly, been taken to Madrid, where he awaits an extradition hearing.

Berry, headmaster of King Richard III College, in Portals Nous, near Palma, was previously cleared by the Mallorcan courts of sexual-abuse allegations, initially brought by his daughter in 2016.

Respected newspaper Ultima Hora reported that Scottish police have since issued a European Arrest Warrant for Berry’s extradition for trial at his former Scottish hometown.

The head teacher said last year that the allegations were made in a bid to “run him out of the school”, because his adult daughter wanted to become headmistress.

In a letter to parents dated 5th March, Berry said: ‘‘After being cleared of the brutal accusations brought against me in Spain, now I must face the same allegations in Scotland.

‘‘The accusations have caused great pain to my loved ones, so I beg you to continue to trust us and, especially, support my family.

‘‘We will win again the battle, in which my innocence will be established once and for all.”

The King Richard III College was contacted, but has yet to issue a statement.