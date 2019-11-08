School monitors catch a pervert
A 58-YEAR-OLD man, caught masturbating in public, was arrested by National Police yesterday (Thursday) morning after being caught in the act.
He was playing with himself while observing two minors, aged four and 17, through a glass window, as they practised a sporting activity.
The incident took place in the Pancho Camurria municipal sports centre, in Santa Cruz, and the school’s sport monitors
noticed the pervert because he was behaving suspiciously.
The monitors went outside to check what was going on, and, as they drew closer to him, they realised that he was pressing himself against a window, while fiddling with himself.
At the same time, he was studying the two boys inside the sports centre.
The authorities were notified immediately, and, after interviewing the monitors, they arrested the man, charging him with exhibitionism.
He is now is awaiting an appointment before a judge.
