School bullying not always investigated

AMNESTY International has issued a warning of unseen bullying in Spanish schools, with several cases not being followed up.

This bullying is not always seen, yet it affects thousands of children and their families every year, according to a human rights NGO.

Amnesty International said in its new report on the issue that several cases of bullying, reported to the Education Ministry, had not been followed up.

Esteban Beltran, Amnesty International’s director in Spain, said measures to detect bullying were not working, which means the issue is not being handled properly.

“We are only seeing the tip of the iceberg, because thousands of cases are not officially registered, either through

data-collection errors, or by a lack of training for teachers and families to spot the signs of bullying,” said Beltran.

The director added that bullying was a human-rights issue, resulting in lower self-esteem, as well as health and education problems for victims.

“They have a right to grow up, happy and without fear,” he stressed.

There were 25,366 reports of bullying made to the Education Ministry on its 2017 helpline, in its first year. Almost 7,510 of them were identified as possible cases of bullying but just 278 cases, adding up to 3.7% of the total, were referred to the Educational Inspectorate.