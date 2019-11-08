Scandal! The dinner show you have been waiting for!

WE here at Keddy’s Entertainment do so love a bit of pure “Scandal” entertainment, and we are pleased to be associated with, and proud to present, the Scandal dinner show.

We will, successfully, continue to contribute towards our leisure and tourism industry, as well as updating you about the latest developments in Tenerife’s amazing entertainment scene.

So, hot off the press, we are delighted to bring you the latest news, all about a brand-new, uniquely-different, top-class, evening dinner show.

The Scandal dinner show, of which Keddy’s Entertainment is confident, will be sure to wow you, and, it is aptly named, Scandal!

We have been assisting behind the scenes and are both excited and proud to be part of the opening, red-carpet premiere, next Monday (11th Nov). We are delighted to witness and be involved in the roll-out delivery of a spectacular night.

Keddy’s Entertainment is associated and involved in marketing and advising numerous shows, both here, throughout Europe and in the UK. This brand-new evening excursion is certainly innovative, and has invested expertise and skill to pull out all the stops, to deliver a first-class, evening, adult dinner show.

Keddy’s Entertainment has critiqued and provided feedback to enable delivery of a unique and much-needed, top-class, international dinner show.

Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with testimonials remarking on the quality and presentation:

*The evening was a successful combination of dazzling entertainment, coupled with fine dining, all exquisitely set in an amazing, luxurious venue.

*A superb new dinner show, that will certainly rock your socks off!

*A high-class, burlesque-style show, which is interesting, fresh and wonderfully innovative, with a seductive element, packed with diverse and fabulous performances that flood the room, creating a wonderful atmosphere of sensuality and humour, and serving to capture pure, sensational style and glamour!

*A wonderful concoction to stimulate all the five senses!

*Scandal Dinner Show: a gastronomic delight, with music, sensuality and lots of good fun. And, to top it all, among this magnificent extravaganza, is a gourmet dinner, prepared with the finest, top-quality products.

*We feasted on a set, five-course gourmet menu comprising Ceviche of cherne with yuzu, sautéed vegetables with soy sauce and tofu, cod confit in extra Canary virgin olive oil, served with land and sea vegetables, Orli-style vegetable prawns with sweet chilli sauce, and not forgetting the tender pork main. Of course, there is also a delicious, mouth-watering vegetarian option available.

*These were just some of the dishes that culminated in a stellar dessert, on a par with the show; a decadently-spicy, velvety-chocolate Scandal, with mousse of roses.

Our Director, Adam, and his partner, Jenny, would personally recommend it! Forget calories, it’s nearly Christmas.

Keddy’s Entertainment don’t want to go into too much detail and give the Scandal secret away, completely. Suffice to say that this show is interestingly sexy. It is beautifully produced and choreographed, with international, first-class acts and artistes. Designed to entrance, entertain and enthral you!

Scandal guarantees this will be an unforgettable function, on the same level as the most renowned international shows, including Paris, Las Vegas and London’s West End.

It promises to become an excellent Tenerife event, and a must-have tourist talking point, on our island… a wonderful holiday memory that will last forever!

There is an atmosphere of pure luxury, sensuality and good fun. This exceptional, top-class entertainment will take place every Friday from 8pm, beginning tonight (8th Nov).

So what are you waiting for? Come and find out for yourself, and celebrate with us in being sexy and having fun in the most “scandalous” way.

If you are intrigued and wish to be part of the Scandal experience, then it’s not too late to book your tickets for tonight. All tickets are on sale on our website (www.scandaldinnershow.com) and in the GF Hotels, restaurants and leading tour operators.

Do you want to know what mysteries and delights await you at one of the best dinner shows in Tenerife? Come, discover for yourselves the Scandal secret!

For additional information, email adam@scandaldinnershow.com or visit www.scandaldinnershow.com