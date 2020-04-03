SANTA CRUZ LOCAL POLICE KEEPING AN EYE FROM THE SKY

Yesterday, Civil Protection teams and the Local Police in Santa Cruz were given the go-ahead to fly drones to ensure people are following the State of Alarm rules. The area of the city of El Parque De La Granja will now also be patrolled from the skies by agents who are qualified drone pilots.

They have been given permission by air space control to make several daily flights to patrol areas that are not easily accessible by foot or car such as communal areas.

Jesús Gómez is the head of the Civil Protection section of Santa Cruz and explains that this is the first time that they fly in operations for the Local Police in surveillance functions.

Agent Sebastián Pagés will fly one of the two operational drones that the area managed by Gómez has. He explains that “we have done training with the Military Emergency Unit (UME) and with Civil Protection, but today is the first time we have flown in the state of alarm and with surveillance work”.

The area covered is from Parque De La Granja to the sea, including Las Ramblas and Avenida Marítima to the Fairground and the swimming pools.

“Gomez clarifies that they will be observation flights, not recording flights, “and depending on what is visualized, the Local Police will act accordingly.” These drones, explain from Civil Protection, are not equipped with a loudspeaker or signalling elements, so it will be the agent who is responsible for transferring to the control room any infraction that is detected.