Sánchez fails to regain PM title, for second time

FORMER Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has again failed to gain enough votes to be invested as head of his country again.

His disappointment came after the Podemos party, and its United Left associates, opted to abstain, along with the Catalunya Left Republicans (ERC), Valencia regional party Compromís, and Basque reunification party EH-Bildu.

Sánchez’s socialist (PSOE) party had rejected a final offer from left-wing Podemos in the cross-party negotiations, which had included a Deputy President and taking control of the Work Ministry.

It also had Podemos in charge of increases to the minimum wage, previously agreed as €1,200 a month before the next elections, in May 2023, and abolishing the former right-wing government’s labour reform.

Podemos also wanted to head up a ministry for social rights and equality, including handling issues such as pre-school education, carers and dependants, gender equality and related financial issues such as the gender pay gap, maternity and paternity leave, and the Law of Historic Memory.

The party, led by Pablo Iglesias, also wanted to take over the Ministry of Science and Universities, currently run by astronaut Pedro Duque, to increase investment in science to 2% of the GDP, lower university tuition fees, and increase the ratio of scientific researchers to inhabitants in line with the European average.

Sánchez had offered three ministries and a deputy presidency, one of the former being housing, which Podemos was willing to cede in exchange for the Ministry of Work, but the PSOE did not want to hand this one over.

Podemos, finally, offered to relinquish its claim over that ministry, in exchange for active employment policies, but this was not accepted, either.

Both parties ended by saying the other was not willing to negotiate.

With Podemos and United Left opting to abstain in the second round, in which Sánchez did not need an outright majority of “yes” votes but merely more “yes” than “no” votes, he lost his presidential bid by 31 MPs.

True, Sánchez has failed again, but he will have another chance in two months, or by 23rd September at the latest.

But if he fails to be invested after a second round in September, he will have to call a fresh general election, which would fall on 10th November.

Pablo Iglesias said recently that if Sánchez opted to call a second election, he would never become President because Spaniards were starting to suffer election fatigue and wanted stability.