SANCHEZ CONFIRMS TO REGIONAL PRESIDENTS THAT NO DE-ESCALATION HAS STARTED

The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, reiterated to the presidents of the autonomous communities of Spain via videoconference this morning, that no de-escalation has begun in the rules of confinement.

He has done so after a letter that President of the Generalitat, Quim Torra sent him, in which he asks for details of the health reports and conditions necessary to order the cessation of total confinement.

During the meeting, the Chief Executive referred to the new extension of the state of alarm, in which certain productive sectors will resume their activity tomorrow. In this context, he explained to the regional presidents, that it is “important” to convey to citizens that “the measures are not going to be relaxed,” and that “confinement” continues and that “no de-escalation has begun.”

In the letter, Torra reiterates his request not to lift the confinement by stating: “Given the current epidemiological data in Catalonia, it is necessary to adopt new measures that continue to limit contact between citizens, thus protecting the population from the risk of contagion.”

The chief executive also recalled that the Government will distribute ten million masks from Monday in the “most important public transport spaces in the country”, but he wanted to make it clear that this is a specific recommendation and does not replace the previous priorities.

As Sánchez has explained to them, the distribution of masks will be on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, at certain subway accesses, at public transport stops, and will only for those travelling to work.

The distribution will be made by the State and local Security Forces, with the collaboration of Civil Protection personnel. In addition, it has enforces the recommendation that anyone who can travel by private vehicle to work do so, thus avoiding public transport.