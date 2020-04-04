SÁNCHEZ ANNOUNCES THE EXTENSION OF THE STATE OF ALARM

At 3pm this afternoon, Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, announced that he will ask Congress for a new extension of the state of alarm until 12 midnight on April 25th.

He announced the extension saying: “We are in a position to bend the curve”, and assured that “we have made a first advance” in the fight against the pandemic; “I understand how difficult it is to prolong this effort and sacrifice for two more weeks,” he stressed.

“The data we are receiving predicts that these days, once the peak is exceeded, we are in a position to bend the curve of the spread of the epidemic,” Sánchez said in an appearance after communicating his decision to parliament.

This morning he listened to the recommendations of the group of scientists advising the Government, and then met with the Coronavirus Technical Management Committee.

This is the second 15-day extension that the president will ask the Congress of Deputies for, whose authorization is needed for the current state of alarm, which expires on April 11th, to be extended another fortnight.

The cases of coronavirus in Spain has risen today to 124,736 infected, 11,744 deceased and 34,219 cured, according to the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health.