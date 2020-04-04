SAN MIGUEL TOWN HALL ACCELERATES PAYMENT TO SMALL COMPANIES AND THE SELF-EMPLOYED

The City Council of San Miguel de Abona has approved payment of 256 invoices, amounting to €332,000, to small businesses that have carried out work for the Ayuntamiento.

The proposal supported by all of the municipal political groups to help alleviate the economic burden that companies are finding themselves with, since the state of alarm was decreed.

Arturo González, mayor of San Miguel, has shown that “now more than ever, it is time to support small, medium-sized companies, and the self-employed”, adding that this measure has been passed “to help them face this situation with a little more tranquillity, after having seen their economic activity interrupted or altered.”

The Councillor for Finance, Antonio Manuel Rodríguez, highlighted that the entire council, especially the Intervention and Treasury department, “are moving to accelerate payments as soon as providers submit their invoices through the electronic office.” The head of the Treasury points out that “the average payment period right now is less than 20 days but our objective is to continue improving it.”