San Miguel grants for updating your homes

SAN Miguel de Abona Council has more than 42,000 euros set aside in the pot towards grants, for people in the borough, keen to make structural changes to their property.

Residents can now apply for the grants, which are not only available for structural work but also for work on gas and water projects. Most of the aid is funded by the Cabildo’ s Island Housing Rehabilitation Programme.

But those eager to benefit must justify a series of requirements set by the Council, one of which is that the grant money will be used on San Miguel properties!

In addition, they must prove that they own no other properties, and that they do not have sufficient, economic recourses to do the work themselves.

Also included under the grant fee are the costs for labour and materials necessary for the redevelopments.

“These grants are very important to the families in the community because it allows them to undertake a series of reforms in their homes, creating better living conditions,” said San Miguel Mayor Arturo E Gonzalez. He also stresses that Abona Council’s contribution was 4,279 euros, in addition to the 38,517 euros given by the Tenerife government.