Samantha Pedlar Male RIP

MORE than 50 people attended the funeral of Samantha Pedlar Male last Saturday, at the Cementerio Santa Lastenia, Santa Cruz.

Sam, who passed away recently, lived in Costa del Silencio for the past 24 years, and married Paul nine years ago. She was well known for her love of helping others, none more so than the many homeless cats, who depended on her and Paul for their survival.

From early childhood, in her native Cornwall, animal-lover Sam, 47, had always owned cats. And, rather than sending flowers, Paul asked people to donate to Cats Welfare, a charity dear to Sam’s heart.

The charity’s owner, Sharon Leighton, said: “Sam and Paul fed colonies, trapped wild cats, and fostered kittens, bottle-feeding the tiny ones. We will really miss her, and we are so grateful for all the donations in her name. The sum raised, so far, is about 380 euros, which is fantastic.”

Paul, who will continue with Sam’s good work for the charity, came up with the idea at Christmas of a “reverse advent calendar”, putting a small gift for the cats in a box, for each day during December.

Not only did Sam, with Paul by her side, dedicate her life to the cats, she started up the Homecare Tenerife agency. As a care nurse, she became firm friends with the holiday-makers whom she helped each day, enabling them to enjoy their time here, despite their disabilities.

A proud Paul said: “She always put the needs of others, both two-legged, and four, before her own! ”

For those who were unable to attend the funeral, donations can still be made to Cats Welfare, in Sam’s memory. Envelopes will be available in the charity shop, on San Blas, Golf del Sur, or you can look online at http://www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com/donation/ for more details.