Salt carrying risks similar to tobacco

MEDICAL experts are warning that salt sold in supermarkets should carry graphic health warnings, such as those on tobacco packets.

The move is vital, they say, because up to 85% of Spanish children are eating too much salt, according to research. Yet scientists from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and World Hypertension League (WHL) believe that many countries, including Spain, are not aware of the dangers.

While most countries have sodium information on the labels of processed food, these are often difficult for people to interpret, and fail to warn of any health risk.

Excess salt consumption is estimated to have caused more than three million deaths a year, from strokes and heart disease. And the WHO has now set countries a target of reducing sodium intake some 30% by 2025.

Doctor Norm Campbell, of the WHL, said: “Governments and the food industry have been working together to reduce salt in processed foods. However, urgent measures must now be taken to sensitise consumers to these dangers.”

He added: “Although many countries have begun to consider a variety of public health measures, to encourage people to eat less salt, we do not know of any requiring salt containers to have warning labels.”

Jacqui Webster, of the WHO, said: “Eating too much salt increases people’s blood pressure, which is one of the main contributors to premature death.”

Research published in the European Journal of Nutrition found that 85% of Spanish children eat too much salt. And the majority of this is from processed and fast food, with only 20% to 25% coming from table salt.