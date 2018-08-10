Saddle-up for a unique town, which bans cars!

HOW on earth would you cope if your hometown banned the use of cars altogether, and you grew up having to go shopping on your horse?

In Love Valley, residents call their streets “trails” instead of roads, lanes or even streets, because, in the Brushy Mountains of North Carolina, no cars are allowed.

Yet the town offers the leisurely atmosphere of an old western community, offering wagon rides, board-walk strolls, shops, country stores and more. But is that enough for today’s civilisation?

Love Valley, founded in 1954, was orchestrated by Andy Barker, who had two dreams: he wanted desired to live within a Christian community… and he always wished he could be a cowboy!

Ultimately, he was able to merge his two ambitions into one reality. Andy abandoned a secure job in nearby Charlotte, and moved to the mountains to realise these dreams.

At the beginning of the town’s construction, Andy, with some of his building friends, first set up a church on a hill, which continues to overlook the town.

Inside 10 years, his town had been registered, officially, and the main street, the Henry Martin Trail, was well on its bustling way. His father was installed as Mayor, and the town continued to grow, peacefully, with just one major restriction: absolutely no cars allowed!

And though Andy died in 2011, the 104-resident town remains vehicle-free, and, happily, entertains visitors with what their Western world has to offer.

While Love Valley was never built to attract tourists, it has since become a genuine novelty, and several visitors still flock to it, throughout the year, revelling at the wonder!

If you have a love for horses and enjoy riding, this really would be up your street, because Love Valley offers miles of trails for riding, which vary in levels of difficulty.

These range from steep mountain hikes, to wide dirt paths. Don’t be fooled, though, because there are many interesting activities, and exciting town events, scheduled throughout the year.

But most of Love Valley caters for those who want to “relax and ride,” enjoying their laid-back holiday.

The town’s headquarters lies at the foot of the huge, timbered hills, and there’s actually more than just hiking in this old town. True, it really does resemble the set of an old Western film, complete with a general store, saloon, tack shop and blacksmith. There is even a rodeo arena, which doubles as a square-dance floor on summer Friday nights. And there’s even guide services available in the town, so that you won’t get lost.

Love Valley, which stands just 16 miles north of Statesville and 23 miles south-east of Wilkesboro, is a charming little place, and easy to reach. Interested in a holiday with a major difference? Then visit its website for details… just don’t hire a car to get there!