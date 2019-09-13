Another sad tale

Accion del Sol news

THESE two gorgeous boys were collected by Protection Civil, from the streets in Guia de Isora. It’s the same old story; they were abandoned and left in the street with no microchips, which is a legal requirement in Tenerife.

They are very thin and need their injections, microchips and passports. But after the legal, 21 waiting days, they will be looking for a new, loving home. We will ensure that they have a clean bill of health, before we put them up for adoption.

Assistance required

We are always looking for people to walk the dogs in the refuge during opening hours.

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol