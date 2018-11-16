Another sad situation

Cats Welfare news

RECENTLY, about 20 cats were thrown onto the street in Granadilla, after their deceased owner’s property was sold. It’s on a busy road, and many have already been run over and killed.

We now have six in our care. We are aware of at least another four, which we will catch next week. These cats are very tame and in excellent condition, but they are scared and traumatised.

If you could open your heart and adopt one of them, that would be much appreciated. Otherwise, if you donate towards neutering, food etc., that would be gratefully received. The cats have been tested, and, so far, are leukaemia negative. Thank you so much for your continued support.

Please send donations via PayPal – info@cats-welfare-tenerife.com

On a brighter note …

Meet these gorgeous babies – one female and two males. They are about 8-10 weeks old, and have been wormed and deflead. They have also had their first injections. They are a little shy, but are improving every day. If you would like to meet them, please send us a private Facebook message.

All kittens go for a week’s trial, in your home.

Adoptions

We have lots of other adorable kittens available, all waiting to be adopted so that they can start their new lives in special, forever homes!

As well as an abundance of kittens, we have several adult cats who would love to be snuggled up on someone’s sofa today. There are males and females, ranging from 18 months to seven years. All adults are leukaemia negative, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

If you are interested, please contact us via Facebook. Alternatively, ring/WhatsApp Sandra (English, Spanish and German) on 6712 82773 after 6pm, or Sharon (English) on 6625 24006. As previously mentioned, all cats go for a week’s trial, in your home.

Wanted!

We urgemtly require good-quality ladies’ clothes for our shop in San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). Please drop them in, or ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will collect them from you. We are open seven days a week, from 10am-6pm.

For the fuller figure!

Somebody has kindly donated lots of plus-size clothes, 22- 28, in excellent condition. The brands included are Debenhams, Simply B, Yours, Asos and Ann Harvey, plus many more. We know it’s difficult to find nice, larger clothes, here in Tenerife, so please come along to the shop, and grab a bargain.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc. for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will arrange collection from you.