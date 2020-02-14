Sad little Bambino

BAMBINO is a small, mixed-breed dog, and is approximately three years old. He was found abandoned, with no microchip. He’s really sweet, and loves to play.

He’s very loving towards people, and good with other dogs. We soon realised he had been a house dog, because he really didn’t want to make a mess in his kennel. He’s good on the lead, and loves to go for a walk.

He has been neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, and is waiting for his new, forever home. Please contact us to ask questions, or to meet him.

Dog-walking club

Join our dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Please come and meet the dogs. They have a fabulous time with the walkers, and look forward to going out for a wander. Please feel free to pop along, even for a chat. If you have any questions, send a WhatsApp to Mark on 6522 97853, for further details.

Live Paws shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm. The shop is now open on Sundays from 11am-3pm.

