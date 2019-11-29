Sacked sex-act policeman showed videos to woman

A POLICE officer has been sacked for sending videos of himself, performing a sex act in his uniform, to a “vulnerable” woman.

Christopher Leach, 37, was dismissed for an “improper sexual relationship” with the woman he met while working.

The divorcee admitted filming two videos in the toilets of his police station, while in uniform, saying it gave him a “thrill”, reported Wales Online.

A disciplinary hearing was told that PC Leach filmed himself performing the act inside a Cardiff police station, in the district of Cathays.

He then sent the videos to the 35-year-old woman, after working his shifts as a uniformed police constable.

PC Leach, who admitted sending the messages, denied filming them while on duty. He told a misconduct hearing that he filmed the explicit videos before his shift started, kept them on his phone and sent them to the woman, if she asked.

After being caught, he told senior officers that when he was unable to see her, they would communicate by sending explicit messages and videos to each other.

The hearing learned that the officer came into contact with the woman because of his police work, and that she was vulnerable to an abuse of trust or power.

PC Leach, who had worked for the force for five years, denied misconduct. But he was dismissed without notice by a disciplinary panel.