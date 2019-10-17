Ryanair flies to rescue of an off-course turtle

IRISH airline Ryanair has offered to airlift an endangered loggerhead turtle back to the Canaries after it was swept to Ireland by hurricane-force winds.

It was barely alive when it was found on the Galway coast and is around six years old. It was caught up in ferocious Atlantic storms including Hurricane Dorian, which destroyed the Bahamas.

But the reptile has had nearly a month of recuperation, and she is nearly ready to be returned to home, via a Ryanair flight. Once she reaches Gran Canaria, she will be checked into the island’s Aquarium Turtle Hospital, before being released back into the sea.

Kevin Flannery, Director of Dingle Oceanworld, told the Irish Daily Mirror: “We have our own Ninja Turtle hero in Michael O’Leary, after he agreed to fly Mara back to the Canaries. He came to the rescue

Flannery said the turtle, called Mara, is the youngest ever to have had care in their facility.

He added: “Mara barely survived. She would have left the Saragossa Sea for the Canaries, and then was pushed up by the Atlantic hurricanes and storms.

“Marine animals tend to dive down deep when there is a hurricane, but turtles have to come up and breathe, and, with her being so young (one foot long, and just as wide), she wouldn’t have had the strength to swim against the wind and the waves. She would have been tossed around. She was in shock and suffering from hypothermia when found.”

But while she had a rough journey, she is finally fit to go back into the ocean, thanks to the help of Ryanair.

Dingle director Flannery added: “She had put on about a kilo, and she is very active. We’re feeding her fish like squid, but she’ll go straight to the hospital.

“More than likely, she’ll be released after a very short period. They have quite a number of turtles there with damage from speed boats.”