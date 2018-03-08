Ryanair Brexit threat to ground UK flights

RYANAIR boss Michael O’Leary has threatened to ground all flights, temporarily, in a bid to stop Brexit.

The controversial Irishman, who owns the airline, emphasised that people would “no longer have cheap holidays”, if the UK’s departure from the EU goes ahead.

The staunch remainer, addressing an audience, alongside other airline leaders at a Brussels conference, said the public had been “lied to” and added: “It’s in our interests, not for a long period of time, that the aircraft are grounded.

“It’s only when you get to that stage, where you’re going to persuade the average British voters that they were lied to in the entire Brexit debate.

“When you begin to realise that you’re no longer going to have cheap holidays in Portugal or Spain or Italy, and that you’ve got to drive to Scotland or get a ferry to Ireland as your only holiday options, maybe we’ll begin to rethink the whole Brexit debate.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Lufthansa boss Carsten Spohr said: “In theory, if we could use this industry to prove to the British how wrong the decision was, it might be a good thing.”

In an effort to quell fears, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: “It’s in the interests of everyone to keep the market open.”

This follows reports that any new US-UK flight deal could be worst than the current one, which could, ultimately, lead to fewer flights between the two countries.