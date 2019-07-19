Russian frigate’s warfare exercise, near to Canaries

THE crew of the Russian Northern Fleet’s missile frigate, Admiral Gorshkov, held an anti-submarine warfare exercise in the Atlantic as part of its voyage in distant waters, reported the Fleet’s press office last Friday.

It added: “The exercise was held in the areas of the Atlantic Ocean, north of the Canary Islands.”

During the drills, the frigate’s crew practised a set of measures to search for an envisaged enemy’s submarines, using onboard sonars and also employing its deck-based aviation, namely, a Ka-27 anti-submarine warfare helicopter.

During the flight, the Ka-27 crew carried out search measures, using a dipping sonar system. At some stages, the combat teams of the frigate’s torpedo compartment held drills to force an imagined, adverse submarine to surface and also, still imagining, employed the entire range of the anti-submarine warfare armament.

The Northern Fleet’s naval task force, comprising several warships and vessels, set off for its long-distance mission from the Severomorsk naval base on 26th February.

This voyage was the first in the frigate Admiral Gorshkov’s history, with the Northern Fleet’s warships covering more than 32,500 nautical miles.

They also made business calls at the ports of Djibouti, Sri Lanka, China, Ecuador, Cuba, Trinidad and Tobago and Cape Verde.

In addition, they sailed through the Suez and Panama Canals and crossed the equator in the eastern Pacific and the central Atlantic.